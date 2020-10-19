’30 Americans’ art exhibition includes dialogue around race and identity

WATCH: Full interview with Josie Lopez, curator of art at the Albuquerque Museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum celebrates all things New Mexico and is a staple of the city’s cultural community. The museum is now debuting a new exhibition featuring contemporary African American artists.

Curator of Art Josie Lopez discusses “30 Americans” exhibition and the artists that are featured in the collection. The “30 Americans” exhibition presents art from three generations of African American artists collected by the Rubell Museum in Miami, Florida.

This collection offers paintings, photos, sculptures, videos, and installations that reveal some of the complexities of African American culture as it is just a small sampling of African American art in the United States. There is not a single aesthetic that applies to each of the artists that are featured in the exhibition.

“30 Americans” includes dialogue about race, identity, and gender, and provides an opportunity to talk about how the topics impact all of us today. Artists in the exhibition include Jean-Michel Basquiat, Kehinde Wiley, Kara Walker, Kerry James Marshall, and more.

“30 Americans” will be able to view from October 3, 2020, to January 3, 2021. To reserve a timed ticket to visit the museum, visit Albuquerque Museum’s website.

