**Editor’s Note: Two of the three students’ names were incorrect. The following article has been fixed.**

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three volunteers from Albuquerque are being celebrated. They were honored for their quick thinking in a life-or-death incident in Europe.

Joseph Candelaria, Dawn Gerencer, and Erin Dribble are graduate students at UNM. They were studying overseas in Italy when one of the faculty members leading the trip suffered a life-threatening event.

The three performed CPR for 20 minutes, which saved a life.

The Volunteer of the Month Award is given to people who support the Albuquerque community.