ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities released more information about a weekend party shooting that killed three.

According to Albuquerque Police Department, a fight took place at a birthday party in the 4400 block of Hilton Avenue NE. They said it involved Jordan Johnson, 18, Marcos Perez, 18, and Nicholas Ortega, 19.

Johnson reportedly had a handgun and shot Perez before Oretga exchanged gunfire with Johnson. All three men died, and police believe there isn’t a threat to the community.

A 17-year-old girl was hit by gunfire during the incident, but she was treated at a hospital and released.

Authorities are still investigating, and if you have information for them, reach out by calling 505-242-2677 or anonymously at 505-843-STOP (7867).