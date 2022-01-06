3 hikers rescued from deep snow, freezing temperatures on La Luz Trail

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A harrowing night for a group of hikers on the La Luz Trail. Albuquerque Police Department Open Space officers were called to rescue the three hikers on Wednesday after they got turned around in deep snow; temperatures dropped to about 20-degrees and when officers arrived, the hikers’ boot and pants were frozen to their bodies.

Story continues below

The crew gave them dry clothes and built a fire, before helping them into snowshoes and guiding them to safety. APD says it was lucky the crew was already in the area training, otherwise, the hikers would likely have become hypothermic or worse.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES