ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating three stabbings. The information was reported by the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) on Sunday afternoon.

APD said three victims were taken to a local hospital after three stabbings downtown. The incidents reportedly took place in the area around 1st Street and 5th Street near Central Avenue.

Police are still looking into these incidents, and they stated they may be connected.