ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple pedestrians were seriously injured in Albuquerque on Saturday night.

According to Albuquerque Fire Rescue, around 10:30 p.m., reports came in about vehicles racing on Central Avenue. One of the vehicles hit a divider by the ART bus lane, left the roadway, and ran into people at a food truck, an Albuquerque Police Department (APD) official stated.

Four people were injured. Three of those people were hospitalized as they were critically injured. As of Sunday morning, two of the victims were still in critical condition, but the third one is considered stable.

Abraham Corral Alvarez, 18, of Albuquerque, was arrested in connection to the incident. APD said he was believed to be drunk. He was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide because three of the victims had life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information to give police about this case, call 505-242-COPS.