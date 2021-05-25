3 APD officers exposed to unknown substance at substation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three Albuquerque Police Department officers were transported to the hospital on Monday evening after being exposed to an unknown substance at a substation. Police report that the officers were exposed to the substance from a subject at the substation off of Osuna and Wyoming.

Authorities say the three officers that were exposed were taken to the hospital and are okay. Hazmat responded to the substation and it was temporarily shut down.

Details remain limited at this time. It is unclear what the substance was. KRQE News 13 has asked APD what the substance was and who the suspect involved was but have not received any information at this time.