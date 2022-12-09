3 photos of Lara Yanez; Photos courtesy of U.S. Department of Justice

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three men in Albuquerque are facing charges after an FBI operation Wednesday. Those charges involve drugs and weapons.

According to officials, Jeffrey Chavez, 35, of Albuquerque, was selling drugs from three homes in southeast Albuquerque.

Investigators said Chavez sold undercover agents meth and fentanyl, including once with Gerardo Lara-Yanez, 24, of Albuquerque.

The FBI and local police raided multiple homes. They found Estevan Ramirez, 18, of Albuquerque, with more than 1,000 Xanax tablets and multiple guns.

Chavez is charged with possession and intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute a substance containing methamphetamine, possession of a firearm and ammunition as a felon, being an unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Ramirez was charged with possession with intent to distribute alprazolam (Xanax), being an unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm, possession of machine guns, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Investigators are still searching for Lara-Yanez, who is a little over 6 feet tall with tattoos on his arms.

Authorities said he’s charged in a federal complaint with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute a substance containing methamphetamine, conspiracy, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being an unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

They said he is driving either a silver Audi 4-door or a white Infiniti 4-door vehicle.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.