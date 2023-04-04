ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County officials are reminding people that the 2nd half of 2022 property taxes are due on April 10. Payments received after May 10 will be considered delinquent and will be subject to penalty and interest fees.

Taxes need to be paid by personal check, cashier’s check, money order, or by credit or debit card. Cash payments will be accepted at the Treasurer’s Office only. Taxpayers do need to include a valid 2022 tax coupon or documentation showing the parcel/UPC number.

There are several payment options available including: