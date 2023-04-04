ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County officials are reminding people that the 2nd half of 2022 property taxes are due on April 10. Payments received after May 10 will be considered delinquent and will be subject to penalty and interest fees.
Taxes need to be paid by personal check, cashier’s check, money order, or by credit or debit card. Cash payments will be accepted at the Treasurer’s Office only. Taxpayers do need to include a valid 2022 tax coupon or documentation showing the parcel/UPC number.
There are several payment options available including:
- Online: https://www.paydici.com/bernalillo-county-nm/search/landing
- By Mail: Bernalillo County Treasurer’s office
- P.O. Box 27800, Albuquerque, NM 87125-7800 (U.S. Mail)
- 415 Silver Ave. SW, 1st Floor, Albuquerque, NM 87102 (FedEx, UPS)
- In Person: 415 Silver Ave. SW, 1st Floor, Albuquerque, NM 87102
- Drop Box Locations:
- Civic Plaza – Fifth Street and Marquette NW (SE corner) by the City Building
- Paradise Hills Community Center – 5901 Paradise Blvd NW
- Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center – 9800 4th St NW
- Westside Community Center – 1250 Isleta Blvd SW
- Village of Tijeras Office – 12 Camino Municipal in Tijeras
- Rio Grande Credit Union (all branches)