ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The second annual Touch A Truck event will be held this Saturday in Albuquerque. The free event goes from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Franklin Plaza at the northeast corner of Central and Juan Tabo.

It’s an opportunity for families with children to get up close to fire trucks, rescue vehicles, police cars, and road construction equipment. There will also be a pet adoption event courtesy of the Animal Welfare Department. Information on summer programs from city community centers, libraries, and the Parks & Recreation Department.

Vehicles from the Albuquerque Police Department, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, and New Mexico State Police will all be on hand. Music will be provided by DJ Evan from Red Sapphire Entertainment. There will also be food trucks and a climbing wall on site.