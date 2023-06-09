ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Annual Race Amity Festival invites the community to come to celebrate Sunday, June 11. The race amity project of Albuquerque is a local organization that was inspired by the National Center for Race Amity. They offer ongoing education and opportunities for connection and understanding throughout the year.

The Race Amity Festival is June 11 from 1 p.m. -5 p.m. Located at Mariposa Basin Park, 4900 Kachina St NW, and Taylor Ranch Rd. They ask you to bring a dish of your choice to share in honor of celebrating African American & Native-American Cultures. There will be Gospel Choirs, activities for children, and storytelling.

This event offers opportunities to build new friendships outside of our normal circles of experience and in doing so broaden our understanding of and connection with diverse communities.

For more information, you can visit Facebook.