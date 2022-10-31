ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators are now offering a $2,000 reward for any information about a missing woman. Pepita Redhair was last seen in March 2020.

She was reportedly leaving a home near DeVargas and 114th Street with a homeless man named Laramy. She has tattoos of a dinosaur, a koi fish, a butterfly, and her last name.

Redhair’s case has been highlighted as part of the missing and murdered Indigenous women crisis and was recently the subject of an Investigation Discovery podcast. If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers.