ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local kids got to check some items off their Christmas list Sunday thanks to the Albuquerque Police Department. The 28th Annual Cops for Kids event presented the opportunity.

Things kicked off with a police escort to the Walmart near Academy and Wyoming. Santa and the Grinch were also on hand to greet the kids.

Officers are then paired with kids to do some holiday shopping; they each got a $100 gift card. They also get to take home a gift bag with food and other goodies to share with their families.

Organizers said many of the kids choose to think of others instead of themselves when shopping.

“Usually, they’re the last ones to buy for themselves. They’ll buy for family members, you know, grandparents, siblings, then they’re encouraged to buy something for themselves as well, but it goes to their families,” said Walmart Assistant Manager Diane Martinez.

Kids also enjoyed breakfast and bowling at Silva Lanes before shopping and wrapped up the day with lunch at Dion’s.