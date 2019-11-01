Skip to content
Local News
Families of accused killer and murder victim call for peace in court
Rio Rancho student recovering after rattlesnake bite
Neighbors desperate for help following two major crime scenes
Funding for Albuquerque’s bike-ped trails on the line with ‘Transportation Tax’ vote
City council passes law requiring residents to microchip pets
New Mexico
Ballot questions to target dry NM counties
Injunction sought to stop absentee vote counting in state
New Mexico delegation takes aim at US West’s water scarcity
Report: New Mexico in need of 1,054 more educators
NASA streams White Sands spacecraft test
New Mexico man up for CNN award
More New Mexico
More Local News Headlines
Pedestrian killed in crash near Coors, Sequoia
UNM to host viewing party of rare celestial event
City mulling over options for Rosenwald building in downtown
Air Force Research Lab announces ‘Enterprize Challenge’ winners
New Mexico releases early voting numbers
Video: Rio Rancho Police officer crashes into teen on dirt bike
Supreme Court to decide if first-degree murder charges apply to suspects fleeing from police
Albuquerque looks to install ‘Portland Loo’ in Old Town
Albuquerque attorney facing charges after second DWI arrest
City council declares two 7-Elevens nuisance properties
Education
Report: New Mexico in need of 1,054 more educators
40,000 bilingual books aim to drive cultural relevance in APS
Santa Fe Public Schools considers possible closures
APS students given free books
New Mexico reading, math scores below national average
More Education Headlines
Community
Pink Warrior House, Painted Lady Bed & Brew form partnership to help those with breast cancer
Animal Welfare Dept. participates in three-day National Adoption Weekend
40,000 bilingual books aim to drive cultural relevance in APS
Study suggests additional research for domestic violence offender treatment
Haven House provides emergency shelter, counseling, life skills to victims of domestic violence
More Community Headlines
Politics - Government
Funding for Albuquerque’s bike-ped trails on the line with ‘Transportation Tax’ vote
New Mexico GOP sues state over absentee ballots
City council declares two 7-Elevens nuisance properties
Ballot questions to target dry NM counties
Injunction sought to stop absentee vote counting in state
More Politics - Government Headlines
Crime
Families of accused killer and murder victim call for peace in court
Neighbors desperate for help following two major crime scenes
Video: Rio Rancho Police officer crashes into teen on dirt bike
Albuquerque attorney facing charges after second DWI arrest
Las Cruces police identify woman killed in shooting
More Crime Headlines
Video: Rio Rancho Police officer crashes into teen on dirt bike
Video: Albuquerque woman harasses and throws rock at police officer
Families of accused killer and murder victim call for peace in court
NMSP conducting two-week crime operation in Belen
Neighbors desperate for help following two major crime scenes
Krispy Kreme orders student to halt doughnut resale service
Albuquerque looks to install ‘Portland Loo’ in Old Town
Weather
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast
More Video Forecast
Don't Miss
NMDOH encourages New Mexicans to know risks of diabetes
40,000 bilingual books aim to drive cultural relevance in APS
NASA streams White Sands spacecraft test
More Don't Miss