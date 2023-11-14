ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of turkeys were dropped off at Roadrunner Food Bank Tuesday afternoon from Sandia National Laboratories courtesy of a decades-long tradition called Take a Turkey to Work Day. Members of the public were also encouraged to bring turkeys to Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union locations.

In all, 275 frozen turkeys were donated to the food bank and more than $4,300 were raised ahead of the holiday. “For any hunger relief organization, getting a donation like turkey which is a high protein item isn’t something that we always have available in our warehouse. So we’re always honored when we get any kind of meat donation in like the one that Sandia’s bringing to us today.” said Roadrunner Food Bank Director of Communications Sonya Warwick.

The turkeys that were gathered will wind up at locations of Roadrunner Food Bank partners across the state.