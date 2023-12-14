ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 26 firefighters took an oath Thursday to serve the citizens of Albuquerque for years to come. The city and Albuquerque Fire Rescue Chief Emily Jaramillo hosted a ceremony congratulating the newest members of AFR’s 101st cadet class.

“At the orientation for the 101st cadet class in June, 45 individuals prepared to begin the cadet program. These 26 members before you are those that persevered,” said William McMullen, Battalion Chief of Training.

The cadets took their oath, received their helmets, and had their badges pinned.