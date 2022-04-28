ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two organizations are inviting the public to visit an in-person art fair that has become a South Valley Tradition. Gutiérrez Hubbell House Alliance and The Friends of the Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge are hosting their annual event.

Art Along the Rio Grande will be on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is free to the public. The event will celebrate the art, nature, and community of the South Valley. Attendees will be able to walk the grounds of the historic Gutiérrez Hubbell House and view or purchase items from 25 local artists. There will also be food trucks and kids activities at the event. For more information, visit http://gutierrezhubbellhouse.org/art-along-the-rio-grande-2022/.