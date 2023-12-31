ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged with child abuse after medical staff found multiple injuries on his girlfriend’s young son will have his trial on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the 18-month-old at the time had a fractured skull, a broken jaw and an arm.

There were also signs of choking. The injuries are reported to have happened while the boy was in the care of his mother’s boyfriend, Thomas Candelaria, back in 2021.

Investigators said none of the injuries matched Candelaria’s stories that the boy ran into a fridge.

During his detention hearing last year, Judge Whitaker released Candelaria on strict conditions, including having no contact with the boy. He will be in court Tuesday morning.