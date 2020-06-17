22 dog attacks on Albuquerque postal workers in 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Postal Service is revealing that Albuquerque is one of the top city’s nationally for dog attacks. The city ranked 17th on the list of 25.

There were 22 reported dog attacks on postal workers in 2019. Those numbers are on the rise as there have already been 33 attacks on letter carriers this year.

Postal workers ask that customers be vigilant with their dogs. “It’s avoidable, it’s preventable, and if we could ask our owners to remember to put your dogs away, don’t let them run unleashed,” said USPS letter carrier DeeDee Molina. Nationwide, more than 5,300 cases of employees being attacked by dogs were reported last year.