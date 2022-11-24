ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 21st annual Turkey Trek took place Thanksgiving morning at Tingley Beach in Albuquerque. Participants had the chance to compete in a 5k race; there was also a kids 1k run and a 5k run and fitness walk.
The Turkey Trek was hosted by TCR Precision Race Management. Proceeds from the race went to local non-profit, Locker 505. Keith Gerrard was the winner of the men’s division with a time of 15 minutes and 48 seconds. Anna Luna won the women’s division with a time of 19 minutes and 48 seconds.