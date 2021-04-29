‘211’ phone line receives upgrade, new online call center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you need resources in the Duke City but don’t know who to call or how to get it started, there’s help readily available. “211” is an information and referral service for community members, helping connect people with rent or utility assistance, food, and clothing banks, shelters, and more. Sondra Silvon, Senior Director of Community Impact with United Way of Central New Mexico, provides details about the “211” phone line and all the recently received upgrades.

The “211” phone line is staffed Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by Community Resource Specialists who refer callers to human resources. Community members with internet access can explore the resource database online at uwcnm.org/211-helpline.