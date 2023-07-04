ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s Albuquerque’s biggest Independence Day celebration. Many lined up at Balloon Fiesta Park to enjoy this year’s Freedom Fourth festivities.

It’s full of music, food, and fireworks. Albuquerque’s Freedom Fourth event is one of the largest events that takes place at Balloon Fiesta Park. Organizers said they’ve been working all year to prepare for the festivities.

“We have 20 vendors out here, roasted corn, lemonade, and Navajo tacos. All the things that you would want at a party in New Mexico,” said Arts and Culture Director Shelle Sanchez.

Of course, no Independence Day celebration would be complete without a fireworks show. Western Enterprises is an Oklahoma-based company; they are in charge of Tuesday night’s show. According to them, this year there are new pyrotechnics made in the US, China, and Spain.

“Several thousand aerial shells and aerial effects will be seen tonight in your performance. It’s a choreographed performance to a special melody,” said Pyrotechnician Jim Burnett.

Officials with Arts and Culture said they wanted something new for this year’s concert headliner. Instead of picking a band, female soloist and country singer, Lindsey Ell, is set to take the mainstage. Another change this year is parking.

QR codes will allow drivers to pay in advance instead of using cash. The Parks and Recreation Department wants to remind people that they can bring coolers with their own food and drinks, but alcohol and glass are not permitted.

“I think it’s going to be a great day of celebration. We’re expecting a really nice afternoon and evening, and we invite everybody to come out and enjoy Independence Day with us,” said Parks and Recreation Department Deputy Director Dennis Vasquez.

People trying to get to the park can also take advantage of the park and ride buses at Cottonwood Mall and at Coronado Center. They’ll be taking people to the event until 7:30 p.m. and return trips start after the fireworks show. You can also pay for parking in advance online.