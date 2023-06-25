ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In honor of World Refugee Day, the City of Albuquerque’s Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs hosted an event for the community to enjoy.

World Refugee Day was on June 20, 2023, and the city celebrated the following Saturday.

This years theme was “Hope Away from Home,” which celebrated the strength and courage of refugees and recognized their resilience in rebuilding their lives.

“We have all the community partners. We have different organizations that we come under one umbrella and support each other, to organize and put this historic event together, and this shows our strength and diversity that we have in Albuquerque, coming together and being as one,” said Mohammad Ismail with the Office of Immigrant Affairs Committee.

There was also a multi-cultural fashion show with special performances from different backgrounds.