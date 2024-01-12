ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report from a local realtors association shows just how hard it was for home buyers in 2023 with housing affordability at a record low. So, is there relief in sight?

For many in the Albuquerque area, buying a house last year was not in the cards. A new report shows just how 2023 stacked up in comparison to other years.

The Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors released its December report, finding that as housing prices went up, the median income stayed the same, making it far harder for people to qualify to purchase a home.

The New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority, which helps low-income and first-time home buyers, said there are two reasons why 2023 was so hard.

“Not a lot of homes on the market, which increased prices, and so there was the homes that were more affordable were harder to find. Secondly, the interest rates increased quite a bit,” said Isidoro Hernandez, MFA Executive Director and CEO.

According to the GAAR report, the affordability measure, which is based on median incomes and median sales prices, was lower than what it was during the 2007-2008 housing crisis. The median home price in 2023 was $345,000. Just two years earlier, it was $290,000.

“Some folks got lucky, and they did find homes that became available that were, you know, not as expensive.”

The MFA offers a number of programs that help homebuyers, including down payment assistance and loans with lower interest rates. Their latest offering is $15,000 in down payment assistance to those who qualify. Even with the help, there’s still a shortage of affordable homes on the market. However, 2024 early projections suggest it could be an easier year.

“We’re hopeful that we’ve seen the high end of the rates and that they continue to taper down a little bit.”