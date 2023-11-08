ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Veterans Day is Saturday, November 11. Some New Mexico cities have posted closures for that day or on the Friday before the holiday.

Albuquerque

Albuquerque’s animal shelters, city offices, community and child development centers, libraries, and senior meal sites will be closed on Veterans Day.

The city’s Solid Waste Management Department will collect trash, recycling, and large items on their regular scheduled days.

Customers who are regularly serviced on Fridays should put their trash and recycling at the curb for collection. Any large items scheduled through 311 for Friday will also be collected.

Click here for full details released by the city.

Santa Fe

All of Santa Fe’s offices will be closed on Friday, November 10. This includes the municipal court, senior centers, recreation centers, and public libraries. If you’d like to return a book to the library, the return drops will still be functional.

The Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe Golf Course will be open, and Santa Fe Trails and Santa Fe Ride will retain its normal schedule. The Transit Administration office will be closed.

On Saturday, centers and libraries will have their regular hours. Offices will have normal hours on Monday.

Santa Fe officials said the trash and recycling collection will remain the same.