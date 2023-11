ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The River of Lights isn’t the only thing in town. It is almost time to light up the city with the annual Twinkle Light Parade.

The parade is returning to Central next Saturday and features more than 100 entries from local businesses, organizations, school groups, and more.

The parade will start at 5:15 p.m. and lasts for an hour. Make sure to bring blankets and some hot chocolate because it will be cold.

