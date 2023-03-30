ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you have a sweet tooth then this is the weekend to go out. The 2023 Southwest Chocolate and Coffee Fest is back for the 13th year to bring some mouth-watering, tasty treats for all to enjoy.

The two-day event will feature 170 vendors, classes & tastings, a chocolate baking challenge, ‘Brend & Brew’ morning Yoga, wine, painting classes culinary portraits and much more. Children can also get in on the fun with a young chocolatier class, bouncers and even Easter egg hunts.

The world’s largest festival for chocolate and coffee will be on April 1 & 2 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Expo New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM. Tickets are $15 at the door but will increase to $20 on April 1 and kids are $5. Expo New Mexico may charge parking fees for attendees. To learn more, visit https://www.chocolateandcoffeefest.com/.