ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — We are about a month from the start of ski season, and the Sandia Peak Ski Patrol wants to make sure everyone has the gear they need.

The ski patrol is hosting its annual Ski Swap at Expo New Mexico this weekend.

Thousands of new and used skis, snowboards, boots, and other equipment were on sale. Items come from vendors and consignments.

Proceeds will benefit the Sandia Peak Ski Patrol, a nonprofit that helps skiers and boarders in emergency situations.

The Ski Swap is held all week, and on Sunday, it runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.