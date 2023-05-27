ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Calling all wine lovers! Saturday was the first day of the New Mexico Wine Festival at Balloon Fiesta Park.

The event is a way for New Mexico Wineries to showcase their products and allows everyone to sample them.

“We’ve got like 15 different wineries out here or so, and everybody makes a different wine. I mean, everything from real sweet to real dry, just anything in-between,” said tent manager Cary Staeden.

The event had live music, local art, and food vendors. The festival runs until Monday from noon until 6 p.m.