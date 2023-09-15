ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2023 New Mexico State Fair Junior Livestock sale will take place on Friday at noon.

FFA and 4-H Youth from around the state will come together to auction off their livestock at the Outdoor Horse Arena. This year’s sale will take place at the Indoor Horse Arena located at the north end of Main Street on the fairgrounds.“We’re excited to host this important gathering each year to give New Mexico’s kids a chance to showcase the culmination of a year’s hard work in raising and caring for their animals.” said State Fair General Manager Dan Mourning.

Funds will support the youth who raise and nurture their animals throughout the year. This money is often used for college tuition and future livestock purchases. Last year, the Junior Livestock Sale raised over $600,000.