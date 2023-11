ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair has contributed $34,000 to 12 Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) high schools and Miyamura High School in Gallup.

The money was given to students who volunteered during this year’s event.

Officials said more than 630 students participated as volunteers to raise funds for various organizations in order to pay for travel to competitions, registration fees, gear, uniforms, and more.