ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday is all about moms. Albuquerque hosted some events for families.

Albuquerque Biopark celebrated mothers with a special event.

For Mother’s Day, people were able to learn how the animals raise their young ones. People were also able to add a Mother’s Day brunch.

“There’s not many better places just to kind of come and hang and have a good time with animals and friends and family. We met a lot of great people while we were here today,” said attendee Kristin Abdill.

Attendees were also able to enjoy some entertainment from bands like Dos Gatos, Ryan Smith, Secret 7 Duo, and the Trio Bravo.

Meanwhile, Old Town hosted its Mother’s Day event.

The gazebo was surrounded by Old Town’s merchants showcasing their specialties.

Local New Mexico artists performed during the event, but that is not all. The City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department was also there with adoptable pets.

The adoption fees were waived as a Mother’s Day treat. Additionally, local restaurants in the Old Town area served their signature dishes along with other goodies