ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM’s annual LoboTHON was back Saturday. At the event, students got their groove on for a good cause.

The dance marathon raises money for the UNM Children’s Hospital. The event took place in the SUB Ballroom starting at 11.

Last year, the event raised $75,000. This year, the goal is $66,000.

LoboTHON’s 2023 event included miracle stories from patients, a silent disco, and karaoke. As of midday Sunday, the group said they raised over $47,000.