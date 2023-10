ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fall is here and along with Balloon Fiesta, the ABQ BioPark is hosting its annual Harvest Festival.

Local bands will take the stage each day on October 7 and 8 with food, photo ops, and an artisan market available for those interested.

Tickets cost $12 for adults and $6 for kids between the ages of 3 and 12.

Those tickets can be purchased online.