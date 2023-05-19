ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The month of June will kick off the city of Albuquerque’s summer meal program and Story Time in the Park. Participants in the meal program must be under 18 years of age. Meals or individual food items cannot be taken from the sites.

Food distribution at local park locations begins on Monday, June 5. Distribution at Albuquerque community centers will begin on Monday, June 12. Meals will be served at each site for one hour on a first-come, first-served basis.

CABQ Free Summer Meals

Story Time in the Park

Story Time in the Park is an APS initiative that provides a free book bag of high-quality children’s literature, reading strategies, lesson ideas, and “tip sheets” for families reading at home. Between June 5 and July 14, representatives from APS will be distributing book bags at 22 parks Monday to Thursday.