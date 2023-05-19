ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The month of June will kick off the city of Albuquerque’s summer meal program and Story Time in the Park. Participants in the meal program must be under 18 years of age. Meals or individual food items cannot be taken from the sites.
Food distribution at local park locations begins on Monday, June 5. Distribution at Albuquerque community centers will begin on Monday, June 12. Meals will be served at each site for one hour on a first-come, first-served basis.
CABQ Free Summer Meals
Story Time in the Park
Story Time in the Park is an APS initiative that provides a free book bag of high-quality children’s literature, reading strategies, lesson ideas, and “tip sheets” for families reading at home. Between June 5 and July 14, representatives from APS will be distributing book bags at 22 parks Monday to Thursday.
|Northeast Parks
|Address
|Aztec Park
|3400 Moon NE
|Chelwood Park
|13205 San Juan NE
|Grishman Park
|Veranda and Hoyle NE
|Jade Park
|6402 San Francisco NE
|Montgomery Park
|5301 Ponderosa NE
|Quigley Park
|2801 San Pedro Dr. NE
|Sandia Vista Park
|11505 Chico NE
|Northwest Parks
|Address
|4-H Park
|1400 Menaul NW
|Alameda Spray Park
|9800 4th St. NW
|La Ladera Park
|211 Los Ranchos NW
|Paradise Hills Community Center
|5901 Paradise Blvd. NW
|Santa Fe Village Park
|5700 Bogart NW
|Tiguex Park
|1800 Mountain Rd. NW
|Southeast Parks
|Address
|Burton Park
|901 Carlisle SE
|Trumbull Park
|419 Pennsylvania SE
|Wilson Pool
|6000 Anderson SE
|Southwest Parks
|Address
|Atrisco Park
|211 Atrisco Dr. SW
|Raymac Park
|2805 Morton SW
|Shady Side Park
|2920 Isleta SW
|Tower Park
|601 86th St. SW
|Valle de Bosque
|480 Sunset Rd. SW
|Westgate Community Park
|Valley View Drive SW