ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The month of June will kick off the city of Albuquerque’s summer meal program and Story Time in the Park. Participants in the meal program must be under 18 years of age. Meals or individual food items cannot be taken from the sites.

Food distribution at local park locations begins on Monday, June 5. Distribution at Albuquerque community centers will begin on Monday, June 12. Meals will be served at each site for one hour on a first-come, first-served basis.

CABQ Free Summer Meals

Story Time in the Park

Story Time in the Park is an APS initiative that provides a free book bag of high-quality children’s literature, reading strategies, lesson ideas, and “tip sheets” for families reading at home. Between June 5 and July 14, representatives from APS will be distributing book bags at 22 parks Monday to Thursday.

Northeast ParksAddress
Aztec Park3400 Moon NE
Chelwood Park13205 San Juan NE
Grishman ParkVeranda and Hoyle NE
Jade Park6402 San Francisco NE
Montgomery Park5301 Ponderosa NE
Quigley Park2801 San Pedro Dr. NE
Sandia Vista Park11505 Chico NE
Northwest ParksAddress
4-H Park1400 Menaul NW
Alameda Spray Park9800 4th St. NW
La Ladera Park211 Los Ranchos NW
Paradise Hills Community Center5901 Paradise Blvd. NW
Santa Fe Village Park5700 Bogart NW
Tiguex Park1800 Mountain Rd. NW
Southeast ParksAddress
Burton Park901 Carlisle SE
Trumbull Park419 Pennsylvania SE
Wilson Pool6000 Anderson SE
Southwest ParksAddress
Atrisco Park211 Atrisco Dr. SW
Raymac Park2805 Morton SW
Shady Side Park2920 Isleta SW
Tower Park601 86th St. SW
Valle de Bosque480 Sunset Rd. SW
Westgate Community ParkValley View Drive SW