NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If you don’t have plans for the Fourth of July, there are many places you can go in the area to celebrate.

In Albuquerque, the Annual Freedom 4th Celebration at Balloon Fiesta Park is back. That will begin Tuesday at 3 in the evening, and at 9:15, the firework show will start.

The City of Rio Rancho will do their celebration at the city center. That event will start at 6 in the evening and go until 9:30.

Meanwhile, animal shelters, city offices, community centers, libraries, and other places will be closed for the holiday.

The Biopark, golf courses, swimming pools, and the ABQ Museum will remain open. Learn more here.