ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque residents were able to get their chow on at the 2023 Food Truck Rally Saturday.

The event, hosted by Delectable Baking Co., was held at Cliff’s Amusement Park and featured nearly 30 different food vendors. There were also craft vendors, music, and a bounce house for people to check out.

One event-goer said today is just one way to support local food businesses.

“I’m always about supporting local businesses, so the fact we’re able to do it in a way where we can look at a bunch of them is really awesome,” said the visitor.

Each food truck was also judged with first, second, and third-place awards given out in multiple categories.

Attendees were also able to vote for their favorites using QR codes around the event.