ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Easter is just around the corner. Some places in Albuquerque will be hosting Easter egg hunts and Easter Bunny photos for families to enjoy.

On Saturday, April 8, the Eastern Hills Baptist Church will do its egg hunt at 9 a.m. for ages up to fifth grade.

There will be an Easter Egg Hunt at Hartnett Park on April 8 starting at 10 a.m.

The Grace Church is holding its Easter Bash from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on April 8.

The D.H. Lescombes Winery & Bistro Albuquerque will be doing a brunch for Easter on April 9.

On Easter Sunday, the Delectable Baking Company and Expo New Mexico will host their second annual Duke Easter Egg Hunt. Families can enjoy local vendors, food, and music. The event will start at 10:30 in the morning and will go until 2 in the afternoon at the Expo Center.

For more events, you can search “Duke City Easter events” or “Albuquerque Easter events” on Facebook or Google.