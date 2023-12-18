NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Christmas is nearly here, and closures usually accompany the holiday.
Below is a list of things open and closed in New Mexico.
Albuquerque
- 311 Community Contact Center is closed on Christmas but is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
- ABQ Ride Bus and Sun Van will be on a modified schedule on Christmas Eve, but it’s closed on Christmas.
- The BioPark closes ticket sales at 2:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and it’s closed on Christmas.
- Albuquerque Museum is closed on Christmas.
- Balloon Museum is closed on Christmas but open on Christmas Eve.
- Childhood Development Centers are closed on Christmas and Christmas Eve.
- On Christmas Eve and Christmas, most city offices are closed.
- Community centers are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas.
- Golf courses are closed on Christmas.
- Health/Social service centers are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas.
- KiMo Theatre is closed on Christmas and Christmas Eve.
- Libraries are closed on Christmas Day.
- Open Space Visitor Center is closed on Christmas Day.
- Senior centers are closed on December 24 and 25. They close at 3 p.m. on December 23.
- Senior meal sites and Shooting Range Park are closed on December 25.
- Swimming pools are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas.
- Tennis facilities closed at 12 p.m. Christmas Eve and are closed all day December 25 and 26.
- Trash/Recycling will be delayed.
Santa Fe
- City offices will be closed on Christmas Day.
- The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims office (Mora, Las Vegas, and Santa Fe locations) will be closed on Christmas. Voicemails can be left at 505-995-7133.
- Trash and recycling are delayed a day.
National Stores
- According to USA TODAY, the following stores will be closed on Christmas:
- Target
- Walmart
- Costco
- Sam’s Club
- Best Buy
- JCPenney
- Nordstrom
- Macy’s
- Kohl’s
- Home Depot
- Lowe’s
- Barnes & Noble
- TJ Maxx, Marshall’s, HomeGoods
- PetSmart
- Petco
- Five Below
- Old Navy
- Victoria’s Secret
- Big Lots
- Walgreens will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas, USA TODAY reported.
- CVS hours depend on the location