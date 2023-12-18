NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Christmas is nearly here, and closures usually accompany the holiday.

Below is a list of things open and closed in New Mexico.

Albuquerque

  • 311 Community Contact Center is closed on Christmas but is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
  • ABQ Ride Bus and Sun Van will be on a modified schedule on Christmas Eve, but it’s closed on Christmas.
  • The BioPark closes ticket sales at 2:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and it’s closed on Christmas.
  • Albuquerque Museum is closed on Christmas.
  • Balloon Museum is closed on Christmas but open on Christmas Eve.
  • Childhood Development Centers are closed on Christmas and Christmas Eve.
  • On Christmas Eve and Christmas, most city offices are closed.
  • Community centers are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas.
  • Golf courses are closed on Christmas.
  • Health/Social service centers are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas.
  • KiMo Theatre is closed on Christmas and Christmas Eve.
  • Libraries are closed on Christmas Day.
  • Open Space Visitor Center is closed on Christmas Day.
  • Senior centers are closed on December 24 and 25. They close at 3 p.m. on December 23.
  • Senior meal sites and Shooting Range Park are closed on December 25.
  • Swimming pools are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas.
  • Tennis facilities closed at 12 p.m. Christmas Eve and are closed all day December 25 and 26.
  • Trash/Recycling will be delayed.

Santa Fe

National Stores

  • According to USA TODAY, the following stores will be closed on Christmas:
    • Target
    • Walmart
    • Costco
    • Sam’s Club
    • Best Buy
    • JCPenney
    • Nordstrom
    • Macy’s
    • Kohl’s
    • Home Depot
    • Lowe’s
    • Barnes & Noble
    • TJ Maxx, Marshall’s, HomeGoods
    • PetSmart
    • Petco
    • Five Below
    • Old Navy
    • Victoria’s Secret
    • Big Lots
  • Walgreens will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas, USA TODAY reported.
  • CVS hours depend on the location