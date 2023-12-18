NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Christmas is nearly here, and closures usually accompany the holiday.

Below is a list of things open and closed in New Mexico.

311 Community Contact Center is closed on Christmas but is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

ABQ Ride Bus and Sun Van will be on a modified schedule on Christmas Eve, but it’s closed on Christmas.

The BioPark closes ticket sales at 2:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and it’s closed on Christmas.

Albuquerque Museum is closed on Christmas.

Balloon Museum is closed on Christmas but open on Christmas Eve.

Childhood Development Centers are closed on Christmas and Christmas Eve.

On Christmas Eve and Christmas, most city offices are closed.

Community centers are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas.

Golf courses are closed on Christmas.

Health/Social service centers are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas.

KiMo Theatre is closed on Christmas and Christmas Eve.

Libraries are closed on Christmas Day.

Open Space Visitor Center is closed on Christmas Day.

Senior centers are closed on December 24 and 25. They close at 3 p.m. on December 23.

Senior meal sites and Shooting Range Park are closed on December 25.

Swimming pools are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas.

Tennis facilities closed at 12 p.m. Christmas Eve and are closed all day December 25 and 26.

Trash/Recycling will be delayed.

Santa Fe

City offices will be closed on Christmas Day.

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims office (Mora, Las Vegas, and Santa Fe locations) will be closed on Christmas. Voicemails can be left at 505-995-7133.

Trash and recycling are delayed a day.

National Stores