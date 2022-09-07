ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair will kick off tomorrow, September 8. There is a lot to check out this year. From the junior livestock show to a stunning concert lineup, this is something you won’t want to miss.

The fair is jam-packed with a variety of deals, events, and food. On opening day, you can get into the fair for $2 and they will have special pricing on the ride pass. Attendees will be able to enjoy food, rides, music, livestock, axe throwing, and so much more. Those who are looking to enjoy the food can attend ‘Graze Days’ where food will be $3 for regular menu items. ‘Graze Days’ will happen each Thursday.

To learn more about all the fair has to offer, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/.