ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The numbers are now in from the annual Lobothon. The thirteen-hour dancing event raised $75,000 for kids at the UNM Children’s Hospital.
That’s thousands more than the $66,000 goal for the 66,000 patients treated each year. Over the past nine years, Lobothon has helped raise $400,000 for the children’s hospital.