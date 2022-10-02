ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While the city is celebrating Balloon Fiesta, the Albuquerque Grecian Fest is in full swing. The event is hosted at a local church.

At Saint George’s Greek Orthodox Church, visitors were given a look into Greek culture including artwork, jewelry, food, and dancing. It’s also a chance to learn about the community and the history of the church.

“These Greek families know community life, and they are very community-oriented, so when you come that’s the kind of welcome you get, that you’re coming to family and a community, but they also want to share with you a culture, and some of this culture is centuries old,” said Paul Bates.

The event costs $5 and runs until 5 p.m. Sunday. The location is just off of Lead and I-25.