ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s time to show off the Land of Enchantment. The City Nature Challenge is happening in more than 400 cities on six continents around the world. Albuquerque is taking part.

The challenge is encouraging individuals to join in on a science experiment to help map the wildlife throughout the city. It will run from April 29 to May 2. They ask that you download the ‘iNaturalist‘ app or visit their website to submit photos. The locations that are encouraged for photos are Bernalillo, Valencia, and Sandoval counties. For more information, https://www.inaturalist.org/projects/city-nature-challenge-2022-abq.