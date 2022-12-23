ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the Christmas holiday, the following offices and services will be altering their normal operating hours. Below is a list of what’s closed and open on Christmas, Dec. 25, in New Mexico.

Albuquerque:

ABQ Ride bus & Sun Van

ABQ Ride will run a modified Saturday, Dec. 24

Closed Dec. 25

ABQ Ride will go back to the regular Sunday Schedule De. 26

Albuquerque BioPark

Aquarium, Botanic Garden & Zoo closed Dec. 25

City Offices

Most city offices closed on Dec. 24,25, & 26

Airport

The Albuquerque International Sunport Open Dec. 24 & 25

Tingley Beach

Open Dec. 24 & 25

Trash & Recycling

Customers will be serviced on Friday, Dec. 23

All customers will go back to their regular schedule the week after Christmas

Santa Fe

City of Santa Fe offices and facilities will close beginning at 12 p.m. on Friday, December 23, and remain closed in observance of the Christmas holiday through Monday, December 26. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, December 27.

Stores Open On Christmas Day in Albuquerque 2022

CVS -hours might differ

Walgreens -hours might differ

Dunkin – hours might differ

Starbucks -hours should be normal

Albertson – limited hours

Circle K – regular hours

El super – hours might differ

What’s Closed On Christmas Day in Albuquerque 2022