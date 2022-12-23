ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the Christmas holiday, the following offices and services will be altering their normal operating hours. Below is a list of what’s closed and open on Christmas, Dec. 25, in New Mexico.
Albuquerque:
ABQ Ride bus & Sun Van
- ABQ Ride will run a modified Saturday, Dec. 24
- Closed Dec. 25
- ABQ Ride will go back to the regular Sunday Schedule De. 26
Albuquerque BioPark
- Aquarium, Botanic Garden & Zoo closed Dec. 25
City Offices
- Most city offices closed on Dec. 24,25, & 26
Airport
- The Albuquerque International Sunport Open Dec. 24 & 25
Tingley Beach
- Open Dec. 24 & 25
Trash & Recycling
- Customers will be serviced on Friday, Dec. 23
- All customers will go back to their regular schedule the week after Christmas
Santa Fe
City of Santa Fe offices and facilities will close beginning at 12 p.m. on Friday, December 23, and remain closed in observance of the Christmas holiday through Monday, December 26. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, December 27.
Stores Open On Christmas Day in Albuquerque 2022
- CVS -hours might differ
- Walgreens -hours might differ
- Dunkin – hours might differ
- Starbucks -hours should be normal
- Albertson – limited hours
- Circle K – regular hours
- El super – hours might differ
What’s Closed On Christmas Day in Albuquerque 2022
- Best Buy
- Applebees
- Sprouts
- Big Lots
- Costco
- Family Dollar
- Home Depot
- Macy’s
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Sam’s Club
- Dollar Tree
- Dollar General
- Walmart
- Target
- Whole Foods