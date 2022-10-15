ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Families are struggling to keep up as inflation is hitting too close to home for many. On Saturday, Albuquerque community leaders jumped in to help those in need.

The 2022 Albuquerque Assistance Fair is the city’s biggest help day of the year. It took place at Albuquerque High School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event is set up to help people struggling to pay their bills with help from more than 40 agencies.

“You know people need assistance, and we thought it would be a great event to put together, bring it back to the community, so people can get the help that they need and find all of these resources in one place,” said Ebony Vizcaino.

On top of getting help with electric water, and gas bills, there were also free diapers, clothing, food, and flu shots.