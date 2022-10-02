ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center hosted a two-day festival during the weekend. The celebrations focused on Native American art.

The Albuquerque American Indian Arts Festival featured the work of 45 artists, from pueblos both in and out of state. Guests were able to visit each one and get a deeper explanation of their art.

The organizer of Sunday’s art festival said Balloon Fiesta brought in some big crowds.

“The artist are loving all the different visitors from all over. We’ve had a lot of group tours come in as well,” said Event Coordinator Monique Martinez.

The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is hosting events every day during the International Balloon Fiesta,

including cultural, native dances and artist demonstrations.