ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Aki Matsuri Festival was back in Albuquerque to celebrate all the things Japanese culture has to offer. The event took place at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial.

The event was put on by the New Mexico Japanese American Citizens League. It features live musical performances, art, food, cultural exhibits, dancing, and martial arts exhibitions.

While the fall festival has been held for several decades, organizers said it has become more popular over the last several years.

“We kind of went into oblivion. People didn’t know we were having the festival, but we used social media to get the word out, and it just seems to have caught on the last several years. We have a great following. We have a lot of people who repeat to come every year. It’s just something that’s grown and grown over the last two or three years,” said President of the New Mexico Japanese American Citizens League Calvin Kobayashi.

Organizers said they hoped to see about 3,000 at Saturday’s festival.