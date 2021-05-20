2021 New Mexico State Fair now accepting applications

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair is now accepting applications for seasonal positions for the 2021 event. The State Fair will be held from September 9 through September 19.

Applications are available to download on the State Fair website. Positions are available in the cashier’s office, parking department, operations department, and other miscellaneous departments.

Those interested in applying for positions are encouraged to fill out the online application, print it, and schedule an appointment to drop off the completed applications at the Fair’s hiring department at the fairgrounds.

Once applicants are ready to submit their application, they are asked to call the Fair’s administration office at 505-222-9700 to schedule a drop-off appointment. Additional information on employment opportunities at the 2021 New Mexico State Fair can be found online at exponm.com.