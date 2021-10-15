2021 New Mexico State Fair attendance down from 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This year’s New Mexico State Fair attendance was down more than 40% compared to 2019. Around 275,000 people attended the nine-day event last month, down from more than 470,000 two years ago.

Of course, 2020’s fair was canceled altogether. This year’s fair was held amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns as well as a vaccine mandate that ultimately led to the cancelation of the youth livestock show. Fair officials say, all in all, they are hailing the even as a success.

“We never said that we were going to have a record year, we knew that this was not going to be like 2019 or before. The world was and continues to be different. A pleasant surprise for us was that people were spending money, the vendors and concessionaires that came out here made money,” said General Manager of Expo NM Dan Mourning.

The fair’s revenue totals are not yet available.