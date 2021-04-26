2021 ‘City Nature Challenge’ to kick off Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Albuquerque can show off their love of nature and help scientists collect data about the region. The annual City Nature Challenge kicks off this week calling on citizens to take photos of plants and wildlife around the city, then share them online.

You just need to download the iNaturalist app. Cities all over the world are participating but this year, Albuquerque is going head-to-head with Phoenix to see who can rack up the most photos. The challenge runs Friday through Monday.

For more information, visit citynaturechallenge.org/education-toolkit.